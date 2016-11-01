FOXX WATCH GOES FOR $17,500

A watch given to Redd Foxx by Elvis Presley fetched $17,500 at an Internal Revenue Service auction to help pay the comedian's back taxes.

The sale Monday of about 70 items belonging to Foxx raised $34,000. In May, eight of his vehicles were sold by the IRS for about $49,000.

Foxx did not attend the auction, but his attorney, Marc Risman, said he would be disappointed the Presley watch brought in so little. Foxx had been offered $50,000 for it, Risman said.