WIDOW PLEADS INNOCENT IN DIGIULIO DEATH DRUG TRAFFICKER SPATARO ALSO DENIES INVOLVEMENT

Robert J. "Big Bob" DiGiulio's widow and imprisoned drug peddler Luciano C. "Dilly" Spataro pleaded innocent today to what prosecutors described as DiGiulio's 1985 contract killing.

The indictments represent the first confirmed case in which recent mobster-turned-informant William Koopman has testified before a grand jury.

State Supreme Court Justice Vincent E. Doyle ordered Anita DiGiulio Marvin, 42, to remain in custody in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Doyle refused to set bail for Spataro, 57, who is already serving a prison term of 8 1/3 years to life on unrelated drug-trafficking charges and a criminal-solicitation count in the 1986 execution-style slaying of his son-in-law, John Pinelli.

Prosecutors refused to comment on the motives for the April 17, 1985, slaying of DiGiulio in the garage of his home on Fairgreen Drive, Amherst.

But law enforcement sources said the murder was linked to an extramarital affair DiGiulio was having with a mobster's girlfriend.

Mrs. Marvin was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday at the office of Lewin Real Estate, 4525 Main St., Williamsville, where she is employed as a realtor.

The mother of four and a grandmother, Mrs. Marvin, lives with her family at 562 Hopkins Road, Amherst.

At the time of the slaying, shortly before 3 a.m. April 17, 1985, Mrs. Marvin told police she and her husband had just returned home and she had gone in the house when she heard a single "pop" sound and found her husband lying next to their car in their garage.

DiGiulio, 32, who was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed about 260 pounds, was shot once in the back of the neck with a small-caliber pistol. A former celebrity bodyguard in Las Vegas, he died in Erie County Medical Center May 8, 1985, before law enforcement authorities could question him about the shooting.

The victim's widow was under suspicion during the early days of the investigation, but law enforcement authorities lacked any evidence linking her to the allegedly prearranged shooting. That changed when Koopman, 33, worked out a deal with authorities in mid-May and became a government informant, sources said.

In court, Deputy District Attorney John J. DeFranks told Doyle that prosecutors wanted bail on Mrs. Marvin to be at least $120,000.

DeFranks told the judge Mrs. Marvin received "at least" $120,000 in insurance proceeds stemming from her husband's murder and lives in a house valued at more than $100,000.

Herbert L. Greenman, Spataro's lawyer, said Spataro, now an inmate at the state's Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, "absolutely denies any kind of involvement in any murders."