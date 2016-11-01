CATTARAUGUS DEPT. OF AGING SLATES INFORMATION SESSIONS

The first of several open sessions in August sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging to provide information on the office's programs will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Lyndon Fire Hall.

Sponsored by the department's outreach program, the sessions are being presented in the most rural townships in the county to provide information and explain referral services to people who may not be aware of the programs or who are unable to visit the department's main office in Olean.

Meetings will emphasize eligibility criteria for Supplementary Security Income, benefits available to the aged, blind or disabled people, who are also low income.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to attend one of the meetings. People who have been denied SSI benefits should also attend to learn about changes in eligibility criteria.

Additional meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Freedom Town Hall; 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the East Otto Fire Hall; 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Otto Town Hall, 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Farmersville Town Hall and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Leon Town Hall.