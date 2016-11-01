WAGERING AT FORT ERIE TAKES A TURN CHALKWARD

THE FORT ERIE Race Track season hits the mid-point this weekend, so the Happy Handicapper figures it's time for a few questions:

Is the chalk shortage finally over?

Until a few days ago, a winning favorite was about as rare as a fast trip over the Peace Bridge at noon. Statistics in the Daily Racing Form showed that the public choices were winning only 26 percent of the time, lowest of any track in Canada. But the situation suddenly took a turn chalkward last Wednesday when the favorites won a whopping eight of 10 races.

Does the public really like the favorites to win?

It sounds like a silly question. But Wednesday's parade of popularity included only one win payoff higher than $8.30, daily doubles worth $29.80 and $23.10, and a Pick 4 of only $35.

Do these people have crystal balls or Ouija boards or what?

Did you see all the long shots those public selectors caught last week before the favorites took over? On Monday, program handicapper Jim Bannon had Northern Pike at $20.70. The Racing Action weekly newspaper picked Running Desire at $41.90. The Daily Racing Form's consensus had Stand Off ($27.60). The next day, Linda Duffy, the Form's Trackman, came back with Silver Stetson ($19) and Temperence Dale ($35.20).

Will Grey Phantom be the Sprinter of the Year?

This roan rocket, now trained by Glenn Magnusson, takes no prisoners. With David Piques aboard, the 3-year-old gelding has won his three Fort Erie starts by a total of 12 lengths and has never been behind at a call.

His stock jumped way up last Wednesday when he beat Buzzin Blade, last year's top Fort sprinter, and Kudabin over 6 furlongs in 1:12 2/5 . Kudabin's 1:11 3/5 win on June 2 is the fastest 6 furlongs of the year so far.

Although Grey Phantom, the son of Fairway Phantom, has won for a $8,000 claiming price at Woodbine, some clever and/or lucky maneuvering by former trainer Brian Ross has made him eligible for the starter allowances open to horses who have raced for $3,200 or less in the past year. With luck, he could spend the summer making weekly visits to the winner's circle.

His nearest rival could turn out to be Devil's Greene, who rolled to an easy 4-length win under Parsons in Wednesday's 5 1/2 -furlong feature.

On July 4, a client of trainer Harry Sloan claimed Devil's Greene from the barn of trainer John Cardella for $3,200. The 4-year-old gelding, whose pedigree includes top sprinter Shecky Greene, has since easily won two in a row at the $4,000 and $5,000 level.

A future step might be up to the starter allowances, where he would have to spot the younger Grey Phantom a bit of weight.

Who says the July 29 Prince of Wales Stakes will be worth $225,000?

Fort Erie's biggest race is a rich event indeed. But don't believe the sign outside the track, which calls it a $225,000 race, or the closed-circuit TV announcements that call it a $225,000-added event. The POW is a $150,000-added event, with the Ontario Jockey Club putting up $100,000 and the Province of Ontario and Bank of Montreal kicking in $25,000 each.

Another $29,000 has come from horse owners' entry fees and each owner of the 13 nominees must put up another $2,500 by next Friday. If all 13 nominees put up the final payment, the total purse would be $211,500. It would be a nice purse, but it still isn't $225,000.

Now that the Daily Racing Form lists horses getting legal doses of Lasix, will it also note illegal Lasix?

Two Fort Erie winners this year were disqualified from purse money -- and their trainers given 30-day suspensions -- when they tested positive for Lasix, forbidden here. Will the past performances note that Socrates Papaioannou's Cavorting Angel (which paid $25.60 in the fourth race on June 11) and Winston Wilkinson's Zigala ($8.10 in the first race on June 25) did it with chemical assistance?

Is there a better bargain than the newly-discounted "Thoro-Stats" book?

The 200-page paperback contains the vital statistics (starts, first, seconds, thirds, money won, etc.) for the past three years for almost all of the owners, trainers and jockeys at Woodbine, Greenwood, and Fort Erie. At the start of the season it was priced at $19.95. But last week it dropped to $5.95 (Canadian) at the Fort Erie book store and through the mail.

What do Garret Garries, George Halligan and Tom Lough have in common?

They all are the H.H.'s candidates for the "most improved trainer" award.

In 1989, Garries won just four of 75 races. Through the first 43 days of this season he has already sent out two horses which have won three races each (Claret and San Marino Kid) and has a total of eight wins in 34 starts.

Halligan, who won four of 87 last year, has won seven of 50 in 1990 thanks in part to four-time winner Colour Me Glad.

Lough, leading trainer in 1985, had only seven winners in 75 starts last year. He already has that many winners in his first 30 starts this year. Lough's stars include turf and dirt winner El Imponente and dual winner I Go For Saunders.

How about that Bill Parsons?

Banned by management from the stable area for part of last year for still-undisclosed reasons, the veteran jockey won only 13 of 198 races in 1989. But the 51-year-old Queen's Plate winner (Driving Home, 1980) has bounced back with a fury this season.

Parsons won the feature races on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and, according to the H.H.'s unofficial count, now has 24 Fort Erie winners in about 140 starts.