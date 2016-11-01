LET'S HAVE A PARK, NOT PARKING LOT

I write this letter to express my opposition to the planned parking lot for Forest Avenue between Elmwood and Richmond. The beautiful tree-lined grassy walkway that would be paved over is a valued green space for residents of the area, particularly those like myself with small children looking for a safe and pleasant place to stroll.

The walkway down Forest and Elmwood surrounding the psychiatric hospital and Richardson Towers, a national historic landmark, is similar to European-style "promenades" so valued there. What a shame to destroy a section of this to accommodate what will primarily be saloon patrons.

One of the reasons my family moved to this section of the city was because of the park-like setting of the area. I'm sure I express the sentiments of many area residents when I implore the city not to take away more of the city's valuable green spaces for a parking lot.

JAMES C. PACE

Buffalo