MUSIC TO WATCH SHAKESPEARE BY.

IN THE popular success of the Shakespeare in Delaware Park series, the music composed by Ray Leslee and performed by him and various guest artists for virtually each production in the series' 15-year history may have been somewhat overlooked.

But this need no longer be, because the indefatigable Leslee has produced two cassettes presenting music from eight Shakespeare productions, four per cassette. They are available (Volume 1 is RL-800, Volume 2 RL-900) during performances in Delaware Park and at both Record Theater and Hello World.

After several hearings of both cassettes, the news is that the quality is uniformly good. Leslee has turned out music for 27 local Shakespeare productions, and might be excused if the music began to have a somewhat recycled feeling.

But in the scores for the eight plays reviewed here, there is a remarkable degree of originality poured into each, with an admirable variety of rhythms, colors and textures.

In the music for "Romeo and Juliet," with oboist Chris Ross, violinist Greg Docenko and Leslee playing his synthesized keyboards, the sounds are lushly romantic, yet composed with a thorough understanding of Baroque form and Elizabethan cadence. I find this music continuously absorbing and quite lovely.

The music for "The Merchant of Venice" is for Leslee's synthesizers alone. It's a bit more eclectic score, still based on similar older values, but including some abstract percussive effects and an astounding command of the varied palette of colors and textures the synthesizer can create.

With "The Tempest," the use of three women's voices produces attractive ensembles, surprising rhythmic riffs and moody a cappella figurations.

And so it goes. With Leslee's keyboards as the core, the varying small ensembles may include one or more additional instruments such as percussion, guitar, brass, woodwinds and even a chorus.

In the chronological progression, Leslee's music tends to get tighter, more condensed and slightly more rhythmically than lyrically oriented, but it all retains a freshness and easy listenability. Music for "Twelfth Night" completes Volume 1; Volume 2 contains scores from "King Lear," with a new kind of rhythmic insistence, "The Winter's Tale," "Julius Caesar" and "Henry IV, Part I."