WEEKEND : THINMGS TO DO

Day for champions

The Buffalo Bisons, first in the American Association's Eastern Division, will be sponsoring Wheaties Day of Champions at Pilot Field today (7:05) when they complete a three-game series against the International League Eastern Division-leading Rochester Red Wings.

After tonight's game, the Bisons head for Louisville for a four-game series, beginning with a double-header Sunday. They return on the Fourth of July to open a series against Iowa.

Soc it to 'em

Who needs the World Cup? Soccer-mania will reach an all-time high in Youngstown this weekend when the annual Eastern Regional Championships are held today through Monday at the 17-field complex in Fort Niagara State Park and the four fields at Lewiston-Porter Central School.

More than 2,000 youth soccer players representing 158 teams (most in tournament history) from 15 states will compete in under-12, under-14, under-16, under-17 and under-19 age divisions for boys and girls.

Preliminary rounds begin at 8 a.m. today and Sunday. Championship games will be begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Splishin' and a-splashin'

More than 50 boats are expected to compete in the second annual Ultra Can-Am Offshore Challenge at noon today at Shooters Waterfront Cafe.

The race, part of this weekend's Buffalo/Fort Erie Friendship Festival, will be comprised of six 10-mile laps on a triangular course beginning at Shooters, turning out into Lake Erie for the first two legs and returning for the third leg inside the breakwall.

No horsing around

Buffalo Raceway, with free general admission all weekend, is chock full of special events for its biggest weekend of the season. Tonight's 7:30 harness racing card will also feature a special buffalo vs. horse race featuring Harvey Wallbanger, the famous sprinting bison. There also will be a skydiving competition, hot air balloon display and fireworks.

Sunday's racing program, which starts at 6:30 p.m., features the $190,000 Hopeful Pace, the richest race of the year. There also will be a free swing band concert at 4:30 p.m., a $4.50 chicken barbecue, and fireworks after the races.

There will be thoroughbred racing at Fort Erie at 1:30 p.m. from today through Wednesday. Today is "Beat The Journal" Day. Fans who can pick more winners than the professional selectors in the program will win a free pass and a chance at $500 in free bets. Sunday is Canada Day, celebrating the nation's 123rd birthday. Free birthday cake and balloons will be handed out.

Best of the rest

The Niagara Falls Rapids, the New York-Penn League franchise owned by Bob Rich Jr., host the Erie Sailors in a three-game set this weekend at Sal Maglie Stadium on Hyde Park Boulevard. Today (2:05) is Wendy's Student Achievement Day. A twi-night double-header Sunday begins at 6:05. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2.50 for juniors and seniors. . . The Corky Florko Memorial Fast Pitch Softball Tournament will be held this weekend at Houghton Park. Men's and women's divisions begin at 9 a.m. today and Sunday. The women's championships will be held at 1:30 p.m., the men's at 3 p.m. Sunday. . . . The East Eden Sportsmen's Club is sponsoring its annual Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday on the St. Mary's Church grounds on East Eden Road. Top competitors from New York and Pennsylvania are entered in the two- and four-wheel drive truck classes and modified and super stock tractor classes. Tickets are $7 for adults, $2 for children ages 7-12.

Things To View: Tennis ace

Wimbledon. The Super Bowl of tennis is here and Ch. 2 has more than six hours of live coverage this weekend. Many of the top players in the world will be featured as the Grand Slam event reaches the midway point.

Coverage is at 2 p.m. today, 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

Golf galore

The PGA and LPGA tours take a back seat to the Seniors this weekend as golf's legends compete in the 11th U.S. Senior Open at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

Ch. 7 will provide live coverage of the final two rounds (2-4:30 p.m. today and 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday).

The PGA Tour moves on to Connecticut where Paul Azinger will try to defend his Canon Greater Hartford Open title.

Ch. 4 will have coverage of the final two rounds (4 p.m. today and 3:30 p.m. Sunday).

The LPGA Tour is at Kitchener, Ont., this weekend for the du Maurier Classic, the second of the four majors on the women's tour.

Ch. 9 will provide coverage of the final two rounds today (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 and 4:30).

Homer dome

The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland A's, two of the top hitting teams in the major leagues, slug it out today (1 p.m., Ch. 4), tomorrow (1:30 p.m., Ch. 9) and Monday (1:30 p.m., Ch. 9) in the SkyDome in Toronto, where baseballs have been landing in the seats at a near-record pace.

Going into Friday's games, the Blue Jays have hit 62 home runs in 39 games at the SkyDome, while opponents have cracked 47 dingers in Toronto's year-old facility.

The 1970 Cleveland Indians hold the major league single-season record for homers hit at home with 133 in 81 games.

In other televised games this weekend, the New York Yankees play at the Chicago White Sox (7 p.m. today and 2:30 Sunday, PIX); Atlanta Braves at Montreal Expos (7:35 today, 1:30 Sunday, TBS); Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets (1:30 Sunday, WOR); and Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins (8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN).

Repeat performance

If you missed the National Old Timers Baseball Classic at Pilot Field Monday night, here's your chance to catch the action -- on TV.

ESPN will televise the game from noon to 1:30 today.

Best of the rest

World Cup Soccer quarterfinal games (11 a.m., 3 p.m. today and Sunday, TNT). . . . First stage of the Tour de France (2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ch. 7). . . . Finals of the PBA's Kessler Classic from Riverside, Calif. (3:30 p.m. today, ESPN).