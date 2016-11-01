TE'S GARDNER HITS SLAM, DRIVES IN 6 TO BEAT JUREK

Trey Gardner had six RBIs on a grand slam, a triple and a single to lead Town Enterprise (5-1) to a 10-5 victory over Jurek Post in an All American Amateur Baseball Association game at Cazenovia Park Tuesday evening.

Steve Kolbert pitched a six-hitter with seven strikeouts and Rudy Torres and Gary Welgoss each had two hits for TE.

Elsewhere, Scott Karoleski tossed a four-hitter for his first win as BFI defeated Jack Adkins, 7-4. Glen Hamel had two hits and three RBIs and Glen Weber had two hits and two RBIs for BFI (5-1). Sean Hennessy hit a two-run homer and a double for Adkins (4-2).

In games at Delaware Park, the Leib's ended a four-game losing streak with a 13-7 rout of Royal Printing. Trailing 7-5 in the last of the sixth, the Leib's scored eight runs, keyed by Todd Alessi's bases-loaded triple. Alessi had three other hits and totaled five RBIs. . . . Adonis Baptiste spaced seven hits and Ed Mahoney hit a solo homer to lead Al Maroones to a 7-3 win over Pignataro's.

CEBA: Jeff Hine had six RBIs (three-run triple, single and sacrifice fly) to lead Eden to a 13-8 victory over the Falcons at Frontier Central. Jeff Wohlhueter had a triple and a double for two RBIs and Bill Brennan hit a two-run double for Eden (4-3). . . . Andy Rogers and Brad Spencer each hit two-run homers as Sardinia (6-1) rallied to defeat Lancaster, 5-3. Tim Hackett hit a double and a single and got the win in relief. . . . East Aurora rallied for three runs in the seventh to defeat Cheektowaga, 5-4. Gary McKale hit a two-run triple and scored the deciding run on an errant throw to the plate. John Chrapa pitched the win and doubled to ignite the rally.