NATION'S FLAG-BURNERS FREE TO LEAVE AMERICA

It is infuriating that the U.S. Supreme Court says that flag-burning is "freedom of speech." Does this mean that if I do not like the color my neighbor painted his house, I can burn it down? If the Supreme Court says: No, no, that is his property, well, then I say no, no to the burning of the American flag because it is my flag and that of any other true American.

Gregory Johnson and others in Dallas burned the flag while chanting: "America, the red, white and blue: we spit on you." As an American, I say to you flag burners, I spit on you. This is my country, America, and my flag, and I am proud of both of them and what they stand for.

America is a free country -- you are free to leave. Leave her to us who love her or stop your whimpering.

MARILYN SILVESTRI

Depew