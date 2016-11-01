FREDONIA SLATES HEARING ON TOWN-HOUSE PROJECT

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the final plans for the Vineyards of Fredonia at 7:30 p.m. July 10.

At a workshop meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board received proposed plans for landscaping the buffer zone between the 120-unit town-house development and University Park.

The board also received deeds for the rights of way for water and sewer lines and the road. Consulting engineer Robert Brown estimated the infrastructure cost at $200,665.

Plans presented Tuesday included the names of some of the streets. The main loop would be called Vineyard Boulevard, and the first two cul-de-sacs Concord Court and Niagara Court.