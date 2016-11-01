ASSAULT CHARGE LODGED IN STABBING OF MAN

A College Street man was charged with second-degree assault Tuesday night after another man was stabbed in the stomach and cut on the ear, police said today.

Pedro D. Medina, 55, of 116 College was arrested at 10:35 p.m. at 100 Grant St., site of an Off-Track Betting parlor, police said.

West Ferry Station Officers Jennifer Fahmer and Sean Potter accused Medina of stabbing Ruben Rivera of 62 Tracy St. while at the Grant Street address.

Rivera suffered an 8-inch-long cut to his stomach and a small cut behind his ear.

His condition was unavailable.