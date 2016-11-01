HEADS FISHER-PRICE INTERNATIONAL

Fisher-Price Toys has appointed James T. Boosales to the newly-created position of president for international business.

A native of Chicago, Boosales will oversee the toy company's facilities in England and Canada as well as its exporting efforts worldwide. He will be based at Fisher-Price's East Aurora headquarters, according to Carol M. Blackley, a Fisher-Price spokesperson.

"This appointment reflects my belief that Fisher-Price should concentrate on becoming more of an international business," said Ronald Jackson, the toy maker's president. He also said Boosales comes to Fisher-Price after spending many years in the toy industry.

Both men previously worked for Kenner Parker Toys, which was created in a spin-off by General Mills.

Most recently, Boosales has served as business manager for Gruen Studios, a Massachusetts-based company that specializes in inventing new games. Previously, he was president-international for Kenner Parker Toys and president of Foot-Joy Inc., an athletic shoe company.