CONSERVATIVES ENDORSE LOVALLO FOR FAMILY COURT

The Erie County Conservative Party has endorsed Timothy R. Lovallo for Family Court judge, the party announced Tuesday.

Lovallo, who also has the support of leaders of the Democratic and Liberal parties, is a candidate for the seat now held by Judge Timothy J. Trost, a Democrat who was appointed by Gov. Cuomo.

Trost, Lovallo and two other Democrats -- James H. Dillon of Hamburg and Marjorie C. Mix of Buffalo -- have announced they will run in the Sept. 11 primary for the Democratic nomination.

Williamsville Village Justice Sharon S. Townsend is the endorsed Republican candidate and plans to cross-file in the Democratic primary.

Erie County Clerk David J. Swarts, the Democratic candidate for re-election, also was endorsed by the Conservative Party.

For Congress, the Conservative Party endorsed Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, 31st District, and Louis P. Corrigan of Buffalo, a Democrat who plans to challenge Rep. Henry J. Nowak, D-Buffalo, in the Democratic primary in the 33rd District.

State Sens. William T. Stachowski, D-Buffalo, 57th District; Dale M. Volker, R-Depew, 59th, and John B. Sheffer II, R-Williamsville, 60th, were endorsed for re-election by the Conservative Party.

Joseph F. Kelly, county leader of the Conservative Party, also announced the endorsement of the following incumbents for re-election to the Assembly:

Richard R. Anderson, R-Amherst, 142nd District; Paul A. Tokasz, D-Cheektowaga, 143rd; Richard J. Kane, D-Buffalo, 145th; Francis J. Pordum, D-Blasdell, 146th; Thomas M. Reynolds, R-Springville, 147th, and Vincent J. Graber, D-West Seneca, 148th.

David M. Buyer, a Republican now serving on the Orchard Park Town Board by appointment, and E. Thomas Jones, a Republican who was appointed to the Amherst Town Board, were endorsed to retain their seats.

In Buffalo, the Conservative Party has endorsed Lisa Capell, the Republican candidate for city comptroller, and Judge Thomas P. Amodeo, the designated candidate of the Democratic and Republican parties, for Buffalo City Court.