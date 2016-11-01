ARCHDIOCESE CANCELS TALK BY PRO-CHOICE LAWMAKER

An appearance by Rep. Eliot Engel, D-Bronx, at Saturday's commencement ceremony of boys-only Salesian High School here was canceled because the New York Catholic Archdiocese disagrees with his views on abortion, the church and Engel said Wednesday.

"For many years, it has been a policy in the archdiocese that people who are pro-abortion, and speak openly about it and vote that way, are not invited to speak at public forums," said Nora Murphy, speaking for the archdiocese, which oversees the school.

Its administrative board invited Engel a month ago because "he was an educator and guidance counselor prior to his commitment to public service. . . . His political positions were not a consideration when we asked him to address our graduates," a school statement said.