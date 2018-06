Volunteers of Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site will have a First Night reception and Treasures Sale June 14 from 7 until 9 p.m. in the site. Clothing from the site's Costume Research Center will be modeled. Trudy Bauer and Gretchen Grimm are chairwomen. A general sale will be held June 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proceeds will be used for renovation of the kitchen facilities.