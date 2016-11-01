SEA THE USA BREEZES TO 1:56 4/5 PACE VICTORY

Superstar pacer Sea The USA lived up to his name Saturday night as he rolled to a coast-to-coast victory by about the length of a continent in near-record time at Buffalo Raceway.

The popular win over seven other New York-sired 3-year-old colts was as easy as apple pie for trainer/driver Gerald Procino, who never raised the whip.

The chestnut colt with the red shadow roll won his mile by eight lengths in 1:56 4/5 after sizzling his rivals with pace-setting fractions of 29 1/5 seconds, 59 3/5 , and 1:29 1/5 .

It was the second-fastest Western New York mile of the year and was just three-fifths of a second slower than Armbro Aussie's 1982 track record for sophomore pacers.

Sent off the 1-5 favorite by the crowd of 3,874, Sea The USA paid only $2.60. The major suspense came as Harold Kelly's Piks By Day edged Gerry Sarama's Gold Toe for second just before the wire.

The winner's share of $8,550 increased Sea The USA's 1990 earnings to $33,450 with three wins in five starts. Last year, the son of Seahawk Hanover won $325,161, ninth-best of all the continent's 2-year-old pacers.

The $17,100 race was the highlight of 10 stakes events for New York-sired 3-year-olds presented as part of the track's "Carnival of Speed." Ten of the night's 12 races (for purses totaling $177,300) went in 2 minutes or less and the average mile was paced in about 1:58 4/5 .

In other colt stakes:

Hot Walker ($3.40) trained by Hall of Famer Stanley Dancer and driven by Kelly, paced a second half in 58 4/5 en route to an easy 3 1/4 -length win in 1:58 2/5 . It was his fifth win in six lifetime starts.

Rodney Laframboise's Oakland Avenue ($4.60) pulled out of the No. 2 spot on the final turn and drove away from Nialate in 1:58 4/5 .

Mike Saftic and Center Strip ($3) passed all the stations in front to earn a 1 1/2 -length win over Tom Harmer and Colored Storm in 1:59 1/5 .

Bring 'Em ($6.40) got the benefit of a first-turn break by 4-5 favorite Manifest Destiny and held on to win by a length in 2:00 for Mark Lancaster.

In other filly stakes races:

Steve Condren's Lady Silver ($2.80) paced the final quarter in 28 seconds, as she jogged to an 8 1/4 -length domination in 1:58 1/5 . It was the fourth win in five starts this year for the Toronto-owned daughter of Nero.

Stephen Smith's Young Wave ($4), blew by Camkat midway up the backstretch and pulled away to win by 12 3/4 lengths in 1:58 2/5 , a lifetime best for the daughter of Niatross. She covered the last quarter in 27 3/5 .

Homeward Rd ($7.60), driven by Saftic, benefited from first-turn interference to heavily-favored Tambourine and rambled home by 3 1/4 -lengths in a lifetime best 1:58 3/5 .

Dandy Promise ($9.80) won in 1:59 4/5 after Instant Rebate, the 1-5 favorite, broke stride on the first turn and dumped driver Gale. The incident also broke Instant Rebate's five-race winning streak. As of May 15, she had the seventh-highest 1990 earnings in the sport with $181,995.

Melissa Collins ($5.40) and Don Rothfuss led all the way and just hung on to beat the charging Gaining Ground by a nose in 2:01 3/5 .

In the regular Saturday events, Jeff Gregory's Deer Valley ($7.20) won the $5,000 handicap in 1:58 and Richie Blaun's My Night To Howell ($15.80) took the $4,500 "winners over" dash in 1:59 1/5 .