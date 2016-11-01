BRADLEY BIRDIES 18TH HOLE TO SEIZE LEAD AT CORNING

Pat Bradley's 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole capped a round of 66 that provided a four-shot lead over Patty Sheehan after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Corning Classic.

Bradley, who started three strokes behind 36-hole leader Alice Ritzman, birdied Nos. 2, 4, 7 and 9 to vault into the lead, then overcame a bogey at No. 10 with birdies at 12 and 15 to take charge.

"It was a very solid round of golf today," Bradley said. "For me to be sitting in this position tomorrow night, I've got to maintain that solid play."

The birdie at No. 18 allowed Bradley to keep a safe margin over Sheehan, the 1983 Corning champion who followed 16 consecutive pars with birdies at 17 and 18.

"I fell asleep with my putter and finally woke up on No. 17," Sheehan said. "I might be saving my putts for tomorrow."

Sheehan's 69 left her at 209, one stroke ahead of Cindy Rarick, who matched Bradley's 66 to climb into contention at 210.

Rarick, the 1987 Corning winner, followed an eagle at No. 12 with birdies at 15, 16 and 17.

Ritzman had to settle for a share of third place at 210 after struggling to a 74 on Saturday. Her drive on No. 9 found a tree and cost her a double bogey, and bogeys at 13 and 15 dropped her further off the pace.

Also at 210 were defending champion Ayako Okamoto, Dawn Coe and Trish Johnson. Okamoto shot 68, Coe 70 and Johnson 72 over the 6,006-yard Corning Country Club course.

Eden's Patty Jordan shot 75 Saturday for a 224 total and is 19 shots back. LPGA money leader Beth Daniel, six strokes back after Friday's round, withdrew from the tournament Saturday morning because of a stomach ailment.

Lopez big winner in Skins

FRISCO, Texas -- Nancy Lopez's two birdie putts on the front side won her $95,000 on the opening day of the inaugural LPGA Skins Game.

Betsy King grabbed $45,000 by being the only player to par the difficult par-5 third hole at the Stonebriar Country Club, while Jan Stephenson and JoAnne Carner were shut out on the first nine holes.

The four players will have $310,000 left to play for today, with the 10th hole worth $50,000.

Each of the first six holes was worth $15,000. Nos. 7 through 12 have a $25,000 prize attached, with the final six holes being worth $35,000. Because the ninth hole was halved Saturday, the $25,000 designated for that hole will carry over to today at No. 10.

Clearwater ahead by two

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Keith Clearwater, 164th on this year's money list, turned in a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 to build a two-shot lead in the third round of the Atlanta Golf Classic.

Clearwater, who hasn't won on the PGA Tour since capturing two events in his rookie season in 1987, had a 54-hole score of 204, 12 under par on the hilly 7,018-yard Atlanta Country Club course.

He led by two shots over second-round leader Larry Mize, South African Nick Price and Wayne Levi.

Mike Donald and Howard Twitty were tied at 208, Donald after a 68 and Twitty a 72.

Clearwater, who started the day three shots behind Mize, gained a share of the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th and took the lead alone when he sank a 20-footer on the par-3 16th.

Buffalo's Jim Thorpe shot 72 for a three-day 214 total; he was 10 shots back.

Douglass grabs slim edge

MALVERN, Pa. -- Dale Douglass shot a 4-under-par 66 to take a one-stroke lead over Gary Player and Charles Coody after the second round of the rain-delayed $500,000 Bell Atlantic Seniors Classic at the Chester Valley Golf Club.

Douglass, who began the round three strokes off the pace, completed two rounds at 136. Both Player and Coody shot 68's on a dark, misty afternoon.

At 138 was Lee Trevino, who shared the opening-round lead at 3-under 67 with Mike and Dave Hill, and Ken Still, who has never won on the Seniors Tour. Trevino had two bogeys and a birdie for a 1-over 71, while Still had five birdies against two bogeys for a 3-under 67 over the 6,406-yard layout.

Jim Dent and Homero Blancas were at 139 after rounds of 70.