INDEPENDENT HEALTH WINS NATIONAL ACCREDITATION

Independent Health, one of the three health maintenance organizations in Western New York, has been accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

Independent Health is the third of four individual practice associations, a type of HMO in which patients see physicians in their own offices rather than in a clinic, to receive accreditation in the country. There are 371 individual practice association HMOs in the nation.

Independent Health, with about 250,000 members in the Northeast, is ranked the 20th largest HMO in the country, according to officials of the organization.