Funeral services for Betty Jeanne Foote, 65, of Olcott Street, a retired registered nurse, will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery.

The former Betty Jeanne Fallon died Thursday (May 24, 1990) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Nursing and worked at Lockport Memorial Hospital and as a private duty nurse in Lockport. She also worked at the Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

She was the widow of Dean H. Foote.

Surviving are two sons, John of Olean, and Steven; two daughters, Patricia Misso of Middleport and Eideree; a sister, Mary Josephine Hill of Williamsville, and a grandson.