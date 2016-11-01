LIBRARY TO PROPOSE FUNDS FOR CHEEKTOWAGA BRANCH

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library will propose funds in the 1991-92 budget to equip a new library in southeast Cheektowaga, Elaine C. Zimmerman, Cheektowaga library director, said Thursday.

The commitment was sought by the Town Board which is considering site selection for the long-planned

library.

A county-owned tract on Borden Road between Losson and French roads is the prime site now under consideration.

Mrs. Zimmerman said the library administration has informed her that $475,000 for equipment for the proposed library will be sought in 1991-92. The town would build the library to replace the Kelly Park branch in rented space. The new state budget included $5,000 for preserving the archives of Dr. Anna M. and Boris Reinstein, which may be housed in th proposed library, Mrs. Zimmerman said.