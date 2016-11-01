ZOO'S INFANT GORILLA PLACED IN INCUBATOR

B.K., the 11-week-old gorilla born at the Buffalo Zoo, has been placed in an incubator after his mother began acting less than maternal.

"It was feared that the baby was not being allowed sufficient nursing time to continue its excellent progress," a zoo release stated.

Zoo officials said B.K. was removed from the lowland gorilla group Wednesday, after the maternal behavior of his mother, Becky, began

deteriorating.

A physical by Dr. Alan Prowten showed B.K. is an "outwardly healthy" baby weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces. But the exam also showed the animal is somewhat

dehydrated.

B.K. was removed when his mother was shifted to another holding cage. He is being held in an incubator at the zoo, and is being cared for by the gorilla keeper's staff.

He weighed 5 pounds when he was born March 5 at the zoo, and had been accepted into the gorilla group that included his father, Omega.