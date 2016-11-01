GRANCHELLI COULD CALL IN $500,000 CHIP, LOCKPORT TOLD

The city may soon face looking for more than $500,000 to acquire and improve a downtown site under court order if a local developer decides to build an office building "on a speculation basis," the Common Council was told Wednesday.

Mayor Thomas C. Rotondo Jr. made that prediction after Corporation Counsel Allen D. Miskell updated the Council on the future use of Main Street's "South Block," which has been vacant since the 1960s under former Urban Renewal Agency plans.

Rotondo said Developer Elmer A. Granchelli has indicated he may be ready to proceed with building plans agreed to in a 1985 court settlement against the city "in order to be ready" to take advantage of any business opportunities that may result from the Free Trade Agreement between the United States and Canada.

In 1980 Granchelli started a multimillion dollar suit against the city claiming a municipal failure to keep commitments associated with planned developments in the South Block area.

A court settlement in 1985 ended the suit with a major stipulation that the city be ready to acquire two additional businesses, raze the buildings and do site improvement work agreed upon in URA contracts.

At issue would be the acquisition of two business buildings that would extend the now-vacant South Block project area to near Pine Street.

"Five years have gone by since the settlement and many of the stipulations both sides agreed to have been fulfilled. But there is still an obligation on his (Granchelli's) side to commence his building soon. . . . If he sends the city a notice of intent to do so, the city will have to acquire those properties, tear them down and do agreed-upon site improvements," Miskell said.

He estimated acquisition costs at "about $255,000," an amount Rotondo later said, "we do not have."

Razings and site improvements would "probably" bring the total project cost to near the $500,000 mark, the mayor said.

The Council also:

Was told by Rotondo that the county Health Department has authorized the city to use treated water from the Erie Barge Canal for up to three weeks beginning next Thursday while crews make final repairs and renovations on the city's 30-inch line that carries raw water from Niagara River to the Summit Street filtration plant.

Heard two consultants' proposals and then authorized City Engineer Allan R. Rutter to make further contact with Sear Brown Associates of Rochester to determine the exact cost of renovating the city's 280-car parking ramp at Main and Pine streets.