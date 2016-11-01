AROUND THE STATE ST. REGIS AREA ROADS TO RECEIVE REPAIRS

The state will spend $2.5 million to repair northern New York roads chewed up by heavy traffic because they were used as detours around the St. Regis Indian Reservation, Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday.

State money will be used to repair Franklin County Routes 1 and 9 and St. Lawrence County Route 64. State troopers have advised motorists to use these roads over the last month instead of State Route 37 through the troubled reservation.