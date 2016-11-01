AROUND THE STATE LOEB MAY BE NEXT CUOMO CHALLENGER

New York's Republican leaders turned to a wealthy former U.S. ambassador to Denmark on Wednesday as their latest potential challenger to Gov. Cuomo's expected re-election bid.

John Loeb Jr. said he's "been having conversations with the leaders of the Republican Party" about running for governor.

Loeb, a Manhattan-based investment counselor who served as former President Reagan's ambassador to Copenhagen from 1981 to 1983, said he hadn't decided whether he wanted to seek the nomination.

An aide to state GOP Chairman J. Patrick Barrett said her boss had met with Loeb on Wednesday in New York City.

"Pat found him to be very intelligent and articulate," Barrett aide Elizabeth DelTorto said of Loeb.

Barrett has been searching for almost a year to find a credible Cuomo opponent. Thus far, he's been turned down by one well-known Republican after another.

The state Republican convention begins next Tuesday.

In a related development, Gerald Benjamin, 45, majority leader of the Ulster County Legislature, said Wednesday he's offered to run as the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.