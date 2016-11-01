STATE AIDE SAYS ORGANIZERS JUMPED GUN WITH GAMES BID

Organizers of the World University Games should have made sure they could get state funding before they proceeded with the project, the state's economic development director said Monday.

"Part of the problem is that they committed to this before they had commitments on the other side . . . from the state," Vincent Tese said when asked why the Games failed to win funding in the new state budget.

"It's like building a building, then going to the bank for a takeout," Tese said. "Usually you try to get a commitment before you get the building built."

The statement surprised state legislators and local officials. They said the Cuomo administration backs the project, citing a letter by Gov. Cuomo and a personal appeal by Lt. Gov. Lundine that helped Buffalo win the 1993 event.

"Frankly, I think he's out of the loop," said County Executive Gorski, who questioned Tese's knowledge of the state's involvement in the Games.

Tese also said he doubts the Games can win direct state funding unless the state's economy improves and, as a result, bolsters the state's treasury.

"It's unfortunate that we ran into the most difficult budget that the State of New York has ever had," Gorski said. But Gorski said he remains optimistic that some kind of state funding will be approved this year.

While direct funding is unlikely this year, borrowing through a state authority is being discussed, as is establishing a lottery game dedicated exclusively to the Games.

Like other state officials, Tese said budget deficits this year and last year made getting millions of dollars for any new project, including the Games, extremely difficult.

An original request of $4 million was reduced to a range of $1 million to $2.4 million. But the Legislature refused to include the money in the new state budget after Cuomo's budget aides would not share responsibility for the funding.

Tese voiced a concern expressed by budget negotiators: Most of the $27 million to $30 million requested by Games organizers would be expected in 1992 and 1993. If $2.4 million was approved this year, could the state deliver millions of dollars more in later years?

"It's very difficult for budget people to say, 'Well it's only going to cost me $2 million next year' (when it also will) cost me $15 million to $20 million the year after," Tese said.

"Right now, the (economic) trend is not a positive trend. I understand that when they made the commitment in Western New York (to sponsor the Games), nobody in the Northeast expected the deterioration (in the economy) that we've seen. That doesn't mean that it can't reverse, but the old law of inertia. . . ."

Tese also called the funding request "a list not of needs, but a list of wants."

Gorski downplayed Tese's comments. He noted Tese has not been involved in the negotiations over funding for the Games. In fact, a "working group" that included a top Tese deputy did not play a role in the budget negotiations, Gorski and others said.

Legislation authorizing an "instant lottery game" for Western New York only will be introduced within the next two weeks, legislators said. It could raise $5 million to $6 million for the Games, according to Assemblyman Paul Tokasz, D-Cheektowaga.

As for financing by a state authority, Tese offered little hope that the Urban Development Corp., which he heads, has enough money to help the Games.

"We don't have the money . . .," Tese said of the $30 million requested for the Games. "We have very limited money, and it's for very specific programs. . . . I mean, we'll search around and see what kind of aid we can be, but off the top of my head I don't know that we can be of any."