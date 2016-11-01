A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary A. Thurston, 52, of South Street will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 168 Chestnut St., after prayers at 10:30 in the Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home, Niagara and Transit streets. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery.

The former Rosemary Halbig died Saturday (May 19, 1990) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Surviving are her husband, Jack H.; two sons, John J. and David; a daughter, Cynthia, and her mother, Loretta Halbig Thorman.