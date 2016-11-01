LEASE LIKELY TOPIC WHEN LEGISLATURE MEETS SALAMANCA NEEDS HELP TO MEET YEARLY PAYMENTS ON SENECA ACCORD

It's not on the agenda for Cattaraugus County legislators to discuss Wednesday, but Chairman Bruce J. Moody said he's certain there will be talk about the land lease situation in the City of Salamanca.

City lease negotiators have met with county officials seeking some type of financial aid to meet a pledge to pay $800,000 a year to the Seneca Nation of Indians.

About 2,700 leaseholders in the city must make annual payments to the Nation.

Moody said he supports a subsidy for the city. "It's like any other part of our county and I think we have to listen to what they have to say."

He said he expects representatives of the Salamanca Lease Authority will meet with the legislators.

"They haven't said exactly what they want," said Moody. Information from lease negotiators Monday indicated up to $250,000 is needed to bridge the gap between payments from leaseholders and the $800,000.

"Our county could be the key to the answers" for new leases, Moody said.

Other business before legislators includes a contract with Lyons Equipment Co. of Little Valley to lease a grinder.

At a cost of $7 per cubic yard the custom-designed machine would grind up bulky trash -- old furniture and debris -- so that it can easily be transported to the waste-to-energy plant at Cuba and burned.

The machine is expected to cut substantially county costs for disposing of bulky items.