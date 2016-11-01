JURY ASKED TO REJECT SUIT AGAINST RICK JAMES

A woman's $2 million lawsuit against rock singer Rick James for an alleged assault is "hogwash" and an attempt to cover up her attempt to steal one of his expensive rings, a lawyer for James told a State Supreme Court jury today.

William A. Gersten told the jury and Justice Thomas F. McGowan that James, 41, struck Gina Perry, 26, "fairly hard" with the back of his hand once. The strike came after she "went nuts" and began "slapping" him and screaming after he demanded to see if she had put a $15,000 ring of his in her purse.

Richard J. Barnes, Miss Perry's attorney, told the jury she was lured to the James home and music complex on Jewett-Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora on Jan. 15, 1986, on the pretext of auditioning along with six other young women for a music video.

Then a University at Buffalo student, Miss Perry found that James wanted the women to serve as hostesses at a private party he was planning for his friend comedian Eddie Murphy several months later, Barnes said.

Miss Perry remained at the James complex after the other women left that night because James, at the home with his unidentified "girlfriend," assured her she could get a ride back to Buffalo in one of his 12 cars, Barnes said.

Miss Perry, now a New York City office worker, was subjected to sexual advances by James and was beaten by James for about 15 to 20 minutes after she made a casual comment about gay California men while watching a music videocassette in James' bedroom, Barnes said.

James "exploded" over the homosexual remark and began punching Miss Perry in the face until one of his aides intervened, Barnes said.

At Miss Perry's insistence, police were called to the James home, and the conflicting claims were submitted to the Erie County district attorney's office for investigation. Criminal charges were never filed against either Miss Perry or James, Barnes said.

Miss Perry later heard false gossip in Buffalo about her alleged theft of a Rick James ring, and she had "nightmares" about the incident for months, Barnes said.

Gersten told the jury James cannot attend the trial because he is out of town on an entertainment project. He said a musician was present and witnessed the alttercation between James and Miss Perry and will testify about the jewelry incident.

Over objections from James' attorney, McGowan gave Barnes permission to let the six-member jury set the level of financial damages it wants to award, without specifically considering the $2 million in claims earlier filed by other lawyers representing Miss Perry.

Gersten said he intends to cite Miss Perry's earlier demands for $2 million to show the jury that her claims are "grossly excessive to the point of absurdity."

Gersten told the jury medical evidence shows Miss Perry suffered a single bruise on the left side of her face, consistent with James' self-defense claims, and only attended a single psychological counseling session following the incident and that was on the advice of a lawyer.