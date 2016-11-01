FORMER FALLS RESIDENT ARRESTED ON SEX COUNTS

A former Niagara Falls resident who returned for a visit was arrested Monday on morals charges, city police reported.

Mark A. Williams, 28, of Morehead, Ky., was taken into custody by Lt. Ernest Palmer and Detective Alan Brooks. He was charged with felony counts of sodomy and sexual abuse.

He was arraigned before Associate City Judge John Mariano, who granted an adjournment until Friday. Williams was sent to Niagara County Jail in lieu of bail.

Police said Williams, who left the area in 1988, was involved on numerous occasions with a girl from the time she was 6 to 11 years old. The girl is now 13, the officers said.