CLARENCE SCHOOL BOARD OKS $24.3 MILLION BUDGET

The Clarence School Board at a special meeting Monday adopted a $24.3 million budget for 1991.

Under the spending plan, the district tax rate would increase 48 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $16.03.

Included in the budget is funding for an additional 12.3 teaching positions to handle an expected 6 percent increase in enrollment next fall.

Superintendent Richard Moomaw said there will be salary increases for some contract teachers. Employees of the Civil Service Employees Association will receive 6 percent raises, said Assistant Superintendent John O'Neil.

Moomaw said the tax rate was kept low this year due to a projected $50 million increase in the district's tax base.

The budget includes funding for an accelerated painting schedule, replacing lights and ceilings in half of Harris Hill Elementary School, with the other half to be completed next year, repairing the gym floors at Harris Hill and Ledgeview Elementary School, completing the second year of a five-year asbestos management plan and adding a new classroom in the junior high.

Moomaw said it might not be possible to match this year's $825,000 surplus next year. He said that although state aid figures have been released, there is a question on the amount of funding for the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

Voting on the budget, School Board members and several propositions will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 6 in Clarence Senior High School, 9625 Main St.