SOUTH BUFFALO VOLUNTEERS WHO AIDED CLEAN-UP WERE DOERS, NOT CYNICS

The world certainly has become a confusing and scary place to live in.

When it's sunny, we have to worry about hazardous ultraviolet rays penetrating our shrinking ozone layer.

When it rains, we have to worry about acid rain.

When we drink and eat, we have to worry about carcinogens, fat content, calories and our cholesterol level. When we use our basements, we have to worry about radon. When we go swimming or fishing, we have to worry about polluted water and fish. When we go shopping, we have to know what products to boycott in order to protest social causes.

Then, when we see a problem that we can do something about, we have to worry about politicians and environmental groups.

On May 5 over 200 volunteers helped clean the parks, playfields, streets and vacant lots in South Buffalo.

To see Girl and Boy Scouts, civic groups, business people, officials of the Griffin administration and our district council member, Brian M. Higgins and his staff working in the rain was a very proud moment.

As for all of the sanctimonious politicians and environmental groups that criticized the effort because plastic bags were used, they should clean up their good intentions by helping us next year.

If we are going to save our Earth, we need doers, not cynics.

SHYRL L. DUDERWICK

Buffalo