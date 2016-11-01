SEARCH END WITH RETURN OF BOY UNHURT; MAN HELD

A six-hour search for a missing 6-year-old boy ended shortly before midnight Sunday when he was found in a Main Street restaurant with a man who allegedly took him unlawfully from near his home, Michigan Station police said.

Police received a call about 11:30 p.m. that a man reportedly seen walking away with Michael Williams, 6, of 162 Goodell St. was in McDonald's at 1338 Main St. The boy and man were found there, police said.

The suspect reportedly fought with Cold Spring Officers Thomas McNaughton and Duane Bonamici, who subdued him. McNaughton suffered facial injuries in the scuffle.

Patrick Harp, 25, of Alice Court was charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

The boy was not hurt and returned to the Michigan Station to be reunited with his mother, Queen Williams, Lt. Michael Flowers said. Mrs. Williams told police she hadn't seen her son since 4 p.m.

In the search for the missing boy, police located a witness who said he saw the suspect, who lives in the McCarley Gardens complex, walking away with the boy, Lt. Frank Zagara said. A police pickup was broadcast for the boy and the suspect.