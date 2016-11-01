RENOIR AND THE REVENUE PICTURE SOME REASONS TO BE AGGRESSIVE ON THE SALES TAX

THE PRICE was $78.1 million. The place of the sale was New York City. So the Renoir that sold last Thursday for a near-record price could have gained New York State and the city a cool $6.2 million in sales tax -- if only the buyer had been from New York.

Alas for the Albany budget negotiators, huddled in their smoke-filled rooms even while the gavel was going down at Sotheby's on "Au Moulin de la Galette." This Renoir wasn't going to provide a new revenue stream after all.

The sales tax is only paid at "point of delivery," and this painting is going to be delivered to Japan. It's been purchased by industrialist Ryoei Saito, the same collector who paid $82.5 million for a Van Gogh painting a few days before the sale of the Renoir.

But there is a tax issue here, and fortunately, the Cuomo administration seems well aware of it.

If the painting had been bought by a New York State resident, the tax would be due and collectible. Point of delivery in that case: New York State.

And there is another scenario to consider. Suppose the buyer had been from New York State and the sale had been elsewhere -- at Christie's, say, in London. In that case, something called the "use tax" comes into play. That's the tax (usually ignored) that New York residents are legally obligat

ed to pay to New York on purchases they've made outside the state.

In discussions of the state's never-ending quest for revenue, there are often cryptic references to money to be gained from "more aggressive tax collection." It can be difficult to see the point -- until the discussion shifts to places like Sotheby's.

New York City is home to galleries, fur salons, and some of the world's most prestigious jewelry stores, where prices also get stratospheric. When New York purchasers buy from them, the state makes money as long as there is no fraud involving bogus addresses or other manipulations.

State tax collectors have made a point of putting jewelry stores and other exclusive retailers on warning about such fraud -- and rightly so. If ordinary families are going to have to pay sales tax on their kids' clothes and the cars they need to get to work, the rich should pay on their diamonds and furs.

Carl Felsen of the state Tax Department says that New York tax collectors have also begun to go after state residents who purchase artworks and other expensive items abroad and try to avoid the use tax. The mechanism is a check of customs records.

More power to the tax collectors on this one. Someday, an Impressionist might turn up on those customs lists. If it does, the state could use the money.