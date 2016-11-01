NORTH TONAWANDA LIBRARY ASKS $48,987 BUDGET HIKE

The North Tonawanda Public Library is seeking approval from the Common Council and the School Board for a 1990-91 library budget of $701,130 -- up $48,987 from last year.

Daniel R. Killian, director of the library, which is jointly funded by the city and the school district, said the higher budget stems from increases in staff salaries, and rising costs of medical insurance and Social Security contributions for employees.

The library is asking $278,590 each from the city and the School Board. The Niagara County Legislature granted the library $76,450 up from $72,685 last year, Killian said.

Library staff salaries exclusive of benefits -- $370,323 -- account for 52.8 percent of the budget. Employee benefits at $71,400 account for 10.2 percent. Books, at $103,500, are second at 14.8 percent.