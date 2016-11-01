MRS. ZUCHOWSKI

Marriage vows were exchanged by Doreen Marie Coviello and David Zuchowski at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Ebenezer United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. David W. Smith performed the ceremony.

Alexander R. and Christine Coviello of Lackawanna are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of John S. and Dorothy Zuchowski of Cheektowaga.

A reception was given in Lake Erie Italian Club before the newly married couple left for Cancun, Mexico. They will make their home in Cheektowaga.

The bride, a graduate of Lackawanna High School, is a senior tax processor in Marine Midland Bank. The bridegroom, a graduate of West Seneca East High School, attends Erie Community College North and is a machinist at Moog Inc.