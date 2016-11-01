CURRENT BY SUSAN MARTIN ALAS, MORE BRASS

Clearly, what's notable about Scott A. Matthews' furniture is its versatility.

A brass pedestal can be turned on its side and used as a coffee table. Just add a different glass top. Similarly, an end table is designed to hold either one or two tiers of glass, depending which way the brass base is set up.

Matthews creates and manufactures pieces primarily from curved acrylic and brass. His headboards, coffee tables, end tables and pedestal stands are on display at his shop, Expressions in Brass Plus, 5419 Main St., Williamsville. He also designs dining room tables, railings, gazebos, Lazy Susan trays and wall units.

His most recent project: a fish tank headboard.

"If it can be made from acrylic and brass, I can make it," said Matthews, who previously operated a local brass railing business.

An acrylic- and brass-based coffee table with glass top retails at $849. Headboards, which are suitable for settings ranging from contemporary to art deco, are priced at $700 and up.

Which way to the beach?

The back-to-nature theme in fashion continues into summer with a sea of necklaces, pins, pendants and earrings inspired by shells, starfish and all sorts of aquatic life. These pieces aren't restricted to weekends, however. Look for tailored jewelry reflective of the sea but bound for the office.

Three options from Trifari:

Abstract fish and shells dangle from a bracelet, earring and pendant and are most dramatic when worn all at once. This trio highlights the "Tailored Gold" collection.

A coral branch pin coordinates with a two-strand pearl choker, which is held in place with a clasp surrounded by more coral branches.

Echoing the blue of the Mediterranean Sea, abstract stonelike shapes -- in a cool hue of turquoise -- extend from multiple chain links in a necklace and bracelet.

Recycled seating

Here's some news for environment-conscious consumers: Last month, at the Home Furnishings Market at High Point, N.C., the International Bedding Corp. introduced a line of upholstered furniture with frames made of recycled paper.

A showroom sofa by Sherwood 2000 looked very much like other deep-seated, contemporary sofas in the moderate-price market (it retails for about $400). A convertible sofa, love seat, sectional and ottoman are also available.

The "fiberlaminate" process, which was developed by Niels Mossbeck of Denmark's Frame Inc., has been used in Europe for six years.