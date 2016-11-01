CATALOG OF CATALOGS

Enterprise magazine has released the summer issue of the Catalog Handbook, now a quarterly publication, which lists more than 5,000 companies offering catalogs in 103 different merchandise categories -- from aircraft to yarn.

The handbook informs readers about each company's merchandise, the frequency of catalogs printed each year, how long the company has been in business, the cost (if any) of the catalog, credit cards accepted, addresses and phone numbers.

If you can't find the handbook at magazine stands, it can be ordered by mail: $4.95 plus $2 postage from the Catalog Handbook, 1020 N. Broadway, Suite 111, Milwaukee, Wis. 53202. The fall issue will be available by the end of June.

