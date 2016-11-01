SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FIELD QUERIES ROTARY PROVIDES FORUM FOR 3 SEEKING SEATS IN FALLS

Whether residents should be able to vote on the school budget was about the only area of disagreement Monday at a School Board candidates forum sponsored by the Rotary Club of Niagara Falls in the Ramada Inn.

Voters will fill two five-year terms on the board in voting until 9 p.m. today at the 39 regular voting sites in the city.

Under an unusual format -- where the three candidates answered three randomly selected questions addressed to them only -- the topics were wide-ranging.

Incumbent Matthew V. Buchalski and former board member Victoria Fama disagreed over whether voters should approve budgets that have now topped $60 million a year.

"I'm for a referendum," Mrs. Fama said in her introductory statement. "We (property owners) have a right to vote on the school budget."

Buchalski, who later drew the question at random, said he felt the existing system -- with the School Board approving the budget -- was "adequate" and that in districts where residents vote on budgets, defeats at the polls have disrupted the educational system.

"I think board members are responsible enough to look after the interest of the community," said Buchalski.

The third candidate, Robert L. Bradley Jr., another incumbent, was not questioned about voter approval of budgets.

In response to a controversy over a student dress code -- a contingent from Niagara Falls High School protested restrictions last month at a board meeting -- Bradley said: "I would leave that in the hands of the principal."

Bradley said he will continue to stress that students from kindergarten to 12th-grade be made aware there is "cultural diversity in society" as a means to curb racism and discrimination. Buchalski, the board's current president, said he will try to persuade the County Legislature that it should push for a 1-cent increase in the sales tax, calling that the a major way to relieve taxpayers from a burden, "especially if we're successful with the mega-mall." He said cutbacks in state aid make the one-cent increase necessary.

Buchalski also defended staff and administrative salaries, terming them average "even though they may not seem that way." Buchalski said making "proper adjustments" to some existing programs is a way to keep costs in line but he stressed that he opposes eliminating instructional programs.

Mrs. Fama chastised County Legislator Steven H. Brown of the Rotary Club for not fighting for the 1-cent sales tax increase. She also called on the current board to lobby the city for a share of its sales tax receipts.

Mrs. Fama also favored a one-year teachers' contract instead of the customary three-year pacts. And she urged the supervisory and administrative staff to take a 10 to 15 percent pay cut "instead of giving it to income tax." Mrs. Fama, 72, served on the board from 1978-88. Buchalski, 65, is deputy executive director for the Niagara Falls Housing Authority. He is seeking his fifth term.

Bradley, 36, is executive director of the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club. He is seeking his second term.