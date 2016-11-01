LTV PROFITS DROP 42 PERCENT

LTV Corp., which owns Sierra Research Corp. in Cheektowaga, reported a 42 percent decrease in first-quarter earnings Monday, blaming lower profits from its steel and defense industries.

The Dallas-based company, which is operating under bankruptcy court protection, said earnings for the quarter ended March 31 were $44.2 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $76.6 million, or 54 cents a share, for the same period last year. Revenues dropped to $1.49 billion from $1.61 billion.