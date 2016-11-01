FRONTIER FAULTS STATE OVER BUDGET DELAY

Frustrated by the continued lack of a state budget, officials in the Frontier Central School District Monday night continued their budget deliberations, but criticized state legislators for leaving school districts hanging.

"It casts us in the position of having to guess," Schools Superintendent Charles L. Little said of the district's state aid. Little said its even more difficult when state lawmakers take vacations in the middle of the budget crisis.

"We're the low-level bureaucrats that have to answer to the public," he said. "In Albany they're going on vacation."

Board President George C. Wilson noted that school districts all over the state are faced with the same problem.

"We're not only losing money," he said, "we're making decisions in a crunch."'

The district must adopt a budget by mid-May so it can be presented to voters June 6. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for May 9.

Monday night's budget workshop included a series of recommendations by Little to reduce expenditures in the proposed budget.

Little suggested the board try to keep the increase in the tax levy to between 5.5 and 6 percent. Little said the district is not now able to estimate how much the tax rate might increase.

Among Little's recommended cuts were an employee assistance program, a shared clerk for the media center, and a proposal to put a full-time nurse in all school buildings.

The board also added a few items to the proposed budget, including an upgraded telephone system.