MAN DENIES HE PROVOKED OFFICER'S SHOT DEFENSE LAWYER CLAIMS CLIENT ONLY WALKED AWAY

The attorney for a man shot this week by an Amherst policeman after a bank robbery claims his client gave the officer "no provocation" to fire.

"I don't know why they shot him," Andrew P. Fleming said. "From what the client tells me, there was no provocation, unless you call walking away from a police officer provocation."

But Erie County District Attorney Kevin Dillon said his office already has conducted a preliminary investigation of the shooting and found no merit to the claim.

He added that he will review the circumstances surrounding the shooting "after federal authorities complete their investigation and send me a full report."

The man, who is under guard in Erie County Medical Center, has been charged by the FBI with robbing an M&T Bank branch at 2050 Kensington Ave., Amherst, on Monday morning.

Dillon said his office is willing to discuss the shooting with the man.

On Monday, police said Officer Anthony Starcharczyk stopped a bicyclist for questioning after hearing a description of the robber on the police radio. Police said the man was shot after a struggle with the officer.

"We have no additional information to release on this incident," a spokesman at Amherst Police Headquarters said Friday.

Starcharczyk, 51, a 22-year police veteran, was off duty Friday and could not be reached for comment.

But Fleming said he has talked with his client three times about the shooting, and the man claims he never struggled with the officer.

The defense attorney is seeking witnesses to the shooting, which he said happened on Harlem Road about 30 feet from a funeral procession that had been disrupted by the encounter.

"Somebody in the procession must have seen what happened," Fleming said.

"My client was unarmed. He certainly wasn't waving a pistol in the air or anything like that. From what I understand, he was walking away when the policeman shot him in the buttocks. The shot went through his intestines and lodged near his bladder. He's been in a lot of pain since."

Investigators initially identified the man as Gary Akins, 21, of Mansfield, Ohio, but have since learned that is not his name, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise O'Donnell. She said authorities have another tentative identity but are still not certain of it.

The man now is believed to be from the Buffalo area, said Van Harp, assistant special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office.

Harp said FBI agents and Amherst police still believe the man may have been involved in three other Amherst bank holdups dating back to Feb. 27. In all three cases, a man leapt over a bank counter, grabbed cash and fled on a bicycle.