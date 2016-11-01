ITS BARK IS WORSE THAN ITS BITE.

PRIMAL PARENTAL fear No. 1: Something is wrong with the baby.

Primal parental fear No. 1a: Something is wrong with the baby's sitter and/or nanny (and, therefore, something terrible will happen to the baby).

Movie critic's fear No. 24b: Some reasonably talented film director, down on his luck, willseize on primal parental fears 1 and 1a, add a few ounces of throbbing audience manipulation, a slobbering mammal or two, and a smattering of cinematic razzle-dazzle and vault himself right back into the big box office business.

The realization of all fears is called "The Guardian." It's directed by William Friedkin of "The Exorcist" fame (or ignominy, depending on how you look at it). Friedkin also directed "The French Connection," "Sorcerer," and "To Live and Die in L.A." Whatever else he is, he is a cinematic pyrotechnician of exceptional gifts -- a man who knows how to shoot and edit film. (In fact, he is so little else that he may be a prime illustration of how much more goes into moviemaking than the mere ability to shoot and edit film.)

Here is movie that is going to make things very hard for druids. Granted, they don't have the strongest anti-defamation lobby, but feelings are feelings, after all.

The movie postulates a children's nanny -- apparently a devout druid -- who goes around the posher suburbs of L.A. snatching newborns and offering them as blood sacrifices to a large tree. (Come to think of it, this cinematic fantasy isn't exactly an Earth Day special, either.)

Somehow, the babies are incorporated into the tree's bark.

The name of the nanny is Ludmila. At least that's what she calls herself when she presents herself at the sparklingly postmodern home of a couple who have moved to L.A. (Dwier Brown and Carey Lowell) and have a somewhat colicky baby named Jake.

Ludmila (Jenny Seagrove) is perfect: She cooks, cleans and speaks with a perfectly modulated upper-class British accent. She is stunningly beautiful, moreover, and has the sort of magic hands that seem to comfort the most fretful babies as soon as they are picked up.

She is, of course, too good to be true. At night, she turns into an impossibly beautiful wood nymph who frisks through silvery brooks and takes showers in the sylvan rainfall. Then she doffs her clothes and moonbathes in the shade of the Big Tree while slavering wolves roam the environs to protect her.

It's all very poetic, I must say. Clearly, a fairy tale quality was Friedkin's intention.

As always, Friedkin works up some enthusiasm for white walls, fancy digs, extremely beautiful women (Seagrove and Lowell are that and more) and gory shock effects.

But the aura of pure uncut dopiness hangs heavily over this film. The bloody chain saw finale -- as the Big Tree gets turned into sawdust -- is of truly transcendent imbecility. Co-writer Dan Greenburg (who wrote the original novel) was probably kidding. Unfortunately, no one seems to have told Friedkin.