HILBERT'S GARNES PICKS SAN DIEGO ST.

Hilbert's All-America women's basketball player, Kieishsha Garnes, has signed a letter of intent to attend San Diego State next season.

The 6-foot-2 Garnes, Hilbert's most-recruited player ever, also visited top-20 power Long Beach State and East Carolina. A Brooklyn native, Garnes led Hilbert to a fifth-place junior college finish in 1989 and a another JUCO tournament berth this year.

Her signing is a coup for ex-Buffalonian and former Ohio State great Yvette Angel, an assistant coach at San Diego State. Garnes scored a school-record 1,168 career points and averaged 18.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Vona places 2nd in golf

Silver Creek product Dan Vona finished second for Penn State at the Atlantic 10 golf championships. Vona, a sophomore, shot rounds of 69 and 73 to help the Nittany Lions to the team title. He was beaten by a stroke by teammate Kyle Ross.

Vona, who won the Buffalo District Golf Association title in 1986, ranks second on the Penn State team with a 75.7 stroke average.

He will compete in the Eastern Conference Championships May 5-7 and in the NCAA regional qualifier the following week.

Griffins' grid schedule

The Canisius football team will play five games at home and four on the road next season.

The schedule: Sept. -- 8, Buffalo State; 15, at St. John Fisher; 22, St. Lawrence; Oct. -- 6, UB; 13, Brockport; 20, at Hobart; 27, at Cortland; Nov. -- 3, at Alfred; 10, Mercyhurst.

Meanwhile, at the University at Buffalo, offensive coordinator Jim Pry and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett both will be back as aides to new head coach Sam Sanders.

More hoop recruiting

Erie Community College's Reggie Herron, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard, signed with St. Peter's. Herron, a Maryland native, finished his two-year career with 1,144 points (19.7 per game). He was fourth in the nation among junior college players in three-point field-goal shooting percentage at 54.5.

Niagara and Canisius still are awaiting the college decisions on a number of recruits.

The Purple Eagles are pursuing two 6-7 forwards and two 6-4 wingmen and hope to sign one or two. Niagara has three recruits from the early signing period in November. Canisius is out to sign just one more player, a point guard. One who made a recent visit to Canisius is Binky Johnson of Norristown, Pa.

Chances are Griffs assistant Kevin Jones will be on the lookout for any budding Akeem Olajuwons this summer when he visits the African country of Burkina Faso. Jones was invited to the French-speaking country of 8 million to conduct clinics in August. The country is between the Sahara Desert and the Gulf of Guinea.

St. Bonaventure women's coach Mary Jane Telford signed third-team all-Pennsylvania pick Casey Comoroski, a 5-2 guard from Nanticoke, Pa. She averaged 19.9 ppg during the past season.

Around & About

The Edward F. Mimmack Celebrity Golf Classic, which benefits UB's athletic scholarship fund, will be held June 4 at Brookfield. Trick shot artist Paul Hahn is the featured guest. Entry fee is $250. Corporate sponsorship costs $1,000. Call 831-2608.

Syracuse sophomore Steve Radt (Williamsville East) placed 42nd at the NCAA Division I gymnastics championships with a 9.3 score. . . . Jon Lantzy (Sweet Home) is third on the Michigan State lacrosse team in scoring with 14 goals and five assists. The Spartans are 7-4.

Jim Jabir, who coached the Buffalo State women's basketball team in 1986-87, has been named to replace Sister Maria Pares as head coach of the Marquette women's team. Jabir was coach at Siena the past three years. Pares resigned last month.

Niagara pitcher Norm Swann leads the MAAC in strikeouts with 30 in 25.3 innings. Niagara's Scott Squaires leads in ERA at 1.79, and Canisius' Matt Larkin and Niagara's Todd Letawa are among league batting leaders at .333.

Awards, honors, etc.

The Canisius Cage Club gave cited: MVP, Jeff Priah (11.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg); unsung hero, Mike O'Sullivan; scholar athlete, Rod Brown.

At St. Bonaventure, swimmer John Thurling and diver Barbara Vassallo were named male and female athletes of the year. Thurling was the first Bona swimmer to qualify for the NCAA tournament in two events (the 100 free and 100 fly). Vassallo set school records in the 1- and 3-meter dives. Men's diver Bernie Colligan and women's swimmer Jaci Wieland received academic awards. Basketball player Rob Lanier and softball player Tina Derenberger received dedication awards. . . . Bona women's basketball: MVP, Sue Shay (18.6 ppg); most improved, Jodi Urich; dedication, Beth Gromlowicz and Kris Hoffman.

Senior Karl Clauss (Williamsville) was named the Colgate hockey team's best defenseman. Senior Jeff Weber (Nichols) was named most improved. The Red Raiders lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA title game.