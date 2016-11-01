GENESEE MOVES CLOSER TO BUILDING COURTHOUSE

Genesee County is one step closer to starting construction on the proposed county courthouse complex.

The Legislature Wednesday night voted to hire Hunt Architectural and Engineering of Corning to design the Evans Street facility.

Lawmakers also authorized the transfer of up to $50,000 from the contingency fund for the architects to begin work.

"We have signed an interim agreement with Hunt to establish hard and fast costs of the project," County Manager Charles Meyer said. "Once we get firm figures, we'll enter into a long-term agreement."

The county also is planning to build a new mental health facility at the Evans Street site. "Depending on the scope of the project, it could equal $10 million," according to Meyer.