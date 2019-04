In an effort to fill 425 summer jobs, Fantasy Island will host a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Island Town Hall on Grand Island Boulevard.

Positions are available as ride and game operators, cashiers, lifeguards, clerks and in landscaping, wardrobe, and food and beverage service.

Expansions in the Water World section means there will be 25 additional jobs this year at the 78-acre park.