SOLTYS GIVEN UNTIL MAY 7 TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DATA

City Police Officer John Soltys has learned that additional information is needed or his charge of improper practice against the city will be dismissed.

The information was requested by the state Public Employment Relations Board. A May 7 deadline for the new information was issued.

Soltys currently ranks first on the Civil Service promotional list but was bypassed Feb. 1 for promotion to lieutenant. He maintains he was bypassed because of his union activities.

Deputy Corporation Counsel Peter Comerford said Police Chief Anthony Fera acted within Civil Service guidelines in the move.