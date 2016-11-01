CAR, TRUCK SALES DOWN 17.7%

Mid-April sales of North American-made cars and trucks plunged 17.7 percent compared with the same period last year, automakers said Tuesday.

The 10 major car and truck makers with plants in North America reported they sold an average of 34,071 vehicles a day during the April 11-20 period this year, compared with a daily average of 41,380 last year.

Car sales were down 19.1 percent and truck sales were off 15.1 percent.

Sales of cars and trucks made by General Motors Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler Corp. were down 20.5 percent during the period while sales of vehicles made in U.S. factories owned by Japanese companies, called "transplants," rose 23.6 percent.

Chrysler took the hardest beating of the Big Three, as its combined car and truck sales fell 36.2 percent.

GM and Ford also showed lesser declines in their mid-April sales. Sales of GM cars and trucks dropped 15.9 percent during the period and Ford sales were off 19 percent.