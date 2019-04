Services for retired secretary Dorothy R. Luckman, 70, of Evans Street will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St. Burial will be in Hartland Central Cemetery.

Miss Luckman died Sunday (April 22, 1990) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She worked as a secretary at Mills Jewelry Store and the former Simonds Saw & Steel.