DR. CURTIN, BRIDE TRAVEL TO FRANCE

En route to Paris, France, are Dr. Peter Thomas Curtin and his bride, Dr. Randy Allyson Taplitz, who exchanged marriage vows at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Corinthian Yacht Club, Tiberon, Calif., where a reception was given.

Retired Federal Judge Richard Taplitz and Phyllis Taplitz of Kentfield, Calif., are the bride's parents. Dr. and Mrs. Daniel E. Curtin of Orchard Park are parents of the bridegroom.

The newly married couple will be at home in San Francisco, Calif., where the bride is a resident in University of California at San Francisco and the bridegroom is an assistant professor in the department of medicine. She is a graduate of University of California at Berkeley and earned a doctor of medicine degree in UCSF. The bridegroom was graduated from Canisius High School, Harvard College and State University Upstate Medical College. He was a resident in internal medicine in University of North Carolina and a fellow in hematology and oncology in UCSF. They were elected to Alpha Omega Alpha.