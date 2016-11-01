WILLIAMSVILLE SITE OFFERS SUBURBAN CONVENIENCES, COUNTRY-SIZE LOTS

Jenawood Lane, located off Sheridan Drive between Youngs and Transit Roads, features 14 single-family, treed home sites for homes priced from $160,000.

"This small, new home community is large on space," explained Tammy Capozzi-Burns, "Jenawood Lane provides the best of country-like living in the heart of Williamsville," added Ms. Burns, sales agent for Stovroff & Herman Realtors, the marketing agent for Capozzi Custom Built Homes.

Only minutes from Eastern Hills Mall and the Village of Williamsville, the site is cut into an established residential neighborhood of fine homes, she said. "Added to that is the fact that most home site are more than 200 feet deep with lots of mature trees."

A model home at 34 Jenawood Lane illustrates the 35 years of home building tradition that has been associated with Capozzi Custom Homes, said Michael Capozzi III. "By combining today's technology with old-fashioned quality, we are able to blend superior construction skills with contemporary designs."

The pillared center-entrance colonial features an estate-like setting for this 2,600 square foot model. An all-brick front elevation stresses the distinctiveness and curb appeal of the classic, symmetric architecture.

A two-story foyer with balcony above makes a grand statement as guests enter this home. Ceramic tile flooring in the foyer is one of the standard features of a Capozzi-built home. The flooring continues to the rear of the home into the kitchen and eating area.

To the left of the foyer is the living room. It is a formal setting which can be expanded into the adjoining family room by opening the french doors between the two rooms. This front-to-back arrangement is ideal for entertaining a larger gathering.

The family room is focused around the fireplace with a mirror above the mantel. The open floor plan continues across the rear of the house; spindles and rail separate the family room from the country-size kitchen.

The kitchen work area is organized into well-zoned work stations for easy meal preparation and clean up. A pantry adds to the storage space of the cherry cabinets.

A wet bar in the butler's pantry connects the kitchen with the dining room and doubles as a convenient serving station.

Upstairs the four bedrooms and two ceramic tile baths are positioned around the central staircase. This home sells for $184,900.

A second model is under construction on Jenawood, added Ms. Burns. "This 4-bedroom colonial has more than 2,400 square feet of living space and will sell for $169,900. Capozzi also has 58 lots in two other areas: nearby on Bauman Road, Williamsville and in the Country Gate Village community in Tonawanda.

To visit the model, take Sheridan Drive to Country Parkway and turn onto Jenawood. The model is open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4. For more information, call 689-8100.